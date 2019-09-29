The second red card of the Rugby World Cup has been handed out to Uruguayan hooker Facundo Gattas during his side's 33-7 defeat to Georgia this afternoon.

Gattas was given his marching orders with three minutes remaining for a shoulder to the head of Georgia's Shalva Sutiashvili, a decision which has again sparked debate over the rugby's laws surrounding contact to the head.

That's how officiating should be done. Shame about the red card but correct decision #GEOvURU #RWC2019 — Dafydd Miles (@DafyddMiles) September 29, 2019

Think a red card is very harsh. Thought reds were for no arm contact to head. Is that not why there is a mitigating circumstances clause in the guide lines. #GEOvURU — Dealerofdespair (@Dealerofdespai1) September 29, 2019

Gattas gets a red for Uruguay with 3mins to go.



It’s certainly deserving of a card.



Barnes nailed the call.



Problem is, many a player this tournament have received nothing or merely a yellow during a game, instead of a red for the same infringement.#RWC19 #GEOvURU — #RugbyToulon (@rugbytoulon_) September 29, 2019

I’m sorry, but that’s just simply not a red card. — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) September 29, 2019

Uruguay was coming off an upset win over Fiji on Wednesday and didn't have the energy to match the physical Georgian lineup, which was overhauled after an opening loss to Wales and raced out to an early lead.

Jaba Bregvadze, who plays for the Japan-based Sunwolves in Super Rugby and was leading his national team for the first time, secured a bonus point with Georgia's fourth try when he dived across from a rolling maul in the 52nd minute.

The Georgians had nothing going on in attack six minutes later when the veteran hooker, standing one out from a ruck, decided to chip ahead and then pinned Uruguayan Rodrigo Silva on the tryline, allowing centre Giorgi Kveseladze the easiest of tries.

Tedo Abzhandadze converted to make it 33-7 before the hour mark, the Georgians having added three tries after leading 12-7 at the halftime break. Tries through left winger Alexander Todua and No 8 Otari Giorgadze in the first half-hour saw Georgia appear to be on the verge of taking control of the game, before Uruguay rallied with a try against the run of play in the 33rd minute.

That was to be their only points as Georgia claimed their first win of the tournament.

The Georgians will have to regroup quickly for a crucial game against Fiji on Thursday, while Uruguay gets an extra two days off before taking on two-time champion Australia.

Georgia 33 (Alexander Todua, Otari Giorgadze, Levan Chilachava, Jaba Bregvadze, Giorgi Kveseladze tries; Tedo Abzhandadze 4 conversions)

Uruguay 7 (Andres Vilaseca try; Felipe Berchesi conversion)

HT: 12-7