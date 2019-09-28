On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
It has been added to by television appearances by members of the team, and with coach Steve Hansen being made honorary chief of police of the Japanese city of Beppu for the day on Thursday, the Kiwi outfit is leaving its mark on the locals.
The All Blacks have immersed themselves in soaking up the environment of this year's World Cup, both on and off the pitch, and it seems to be working thus far.
Their history of success means they might not be able to claim the "lovable underdog" tag, but they are making it that much harder for neutral rugby fans to say that the All Blacks are the bad guys of World Rugby.