EDITORIAL:

In the sporting world, a villain in one's eyes is a hero in another's; it's all a matter of opinion.

Just ask rugby pundits in the Northern Hemisphere.

They won't shy away from telling you the All Blacks use dirty tactics and are cynical cheats.

One scribe even went as far as saying the New Zealand squad gets an unfair advantage being allowed to perform the haka before their Cup matches.

Granted, said writer made no mention of how the performance of similar war dances affected Fiji, Tonga and Samoa, so make of his comments what you will.

Regardless,

