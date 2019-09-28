COMMENT

You have to love the Irish, if not someone called Ewan MacKenna whose outburst re the All Blacks haka called to mind all sorts of Irish jokes and – worst crime of all – made him sound distinctly English.

You'd think a representative of an island nation with a history of oppression and divided society would understand the essential inclusivity and union of the haka as practised by the All Blacks.

Not a bit of it. His view of the haka and its reason for being was about as culturally dumb as Kiwis insisting that all Irish say things

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.