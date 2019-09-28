COMMENT:

It's not easy being the younger sibling. Destined for the middle seat while simultaneously fielding accusations of parental favouritism is a uniquely frustrating fate that only those lower down the familial chronological order can recognise.

It is particularly difficult for Jordie Barrett who is simultaneously trying to establish himself as a genuine All Black at this World Cup and yet must face a daily challenge not to be referred to as Beauden and Scott's younger brother.

Most of Japan seems to want to shake Beauden's hand and queue for the obligatory selfie while Scott planted his own flag at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.