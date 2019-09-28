COMMENT:

It's not easy being the younger sibling. Destined for the middle seat while simultaneously fielding accusations of parental favouritism is a uniquely frustrating fate that only those lower down the familial chronological order can recognise.

It is particularly difficult for Jordie Barrett who is simultaneously trying to establish himself as a genuine All Black at this World Cup and yet must face a daily challenge not to be referred to as Beauden and Scott's younger brother.

Most of Japan seems to want to shake Beauden's hand and queue for the obligatory selfie while Scott planted his own flag at Yokohama Stadium with a coming of age performance against the Springboks in the biggest test of his career.

Advertisement

Two of the Barrett brothers have recognition, security and certainty about their place in the All Blacks and international rugby and then there is Jordie.

While he's unquestionably proud of his brothers the lot of a younger sibling is to have an in-built burning desire to be recognised and valued in their own right.

Beauden and Scott once mentioned that they could both recall Jordie steaming into bowl at the family game of cricket with tears of rage flowing as he was desperate to be taken seriously.

He wants what they have and despite all his promise, he hasn't yet earned the same recognition or built a depth of trust and confidence.

His grip on test rugby is not tenuous as such, but in the two years since he made his brilliant starting debut against the British and Irish Lions he's been a mix of brilliant and catastrophic.

Jordie Barrett. Photo / Photosport

He's been an individual version of France in their 1980s pomp – endearingly brilliant when it all goes his way and self-destructive when it doesn't and while it worked for les Blues, such a contrasting mix doesn't really fit into the All Blacks mould.

The balance has been tipped too far in favour of the erratic in the last two years and the memory of him leaping high above the Lions defence to create the first try of the third test has long been replaced by the memory of him throwing an ill-advised quick lineout last year to set up Springboks fullback Willie le Roux for a simple try.

As much as the youngest Barrett wants to stand shoulder to shoulder with his brothers he can't do so until he proves that test football is for him.

Advertisement

And an opportunity to do that is about to come his way as the next two tests will be his chance to become recognised for all the good that he can do on a rugby field rather than his fragilities.

He's likely to start in both the next two tests and in one he's probably going to be wearing No 10 and play at fullback or on the wing in the other.

This is his moment of truth. His time to step out of the shadow of his brothers and be defined by what he does rather than to whom he is related.

It will be a remarkable chance for him to demonstrate three things: his versatility, his ability to stay focused, controlled and accurate for 80 minutes and potentially stake a claim for a bench place later in the tournament.

Asking him to play No 10 will in itself be an indication of the confidence the coaches have in his range of skills, although that has never really been in doubt.

The All Blacks' Barrett brothers. Photo / Brett Phibbs

What's more important is that it will serve as some sort of proof that they believe he has an increased understanding of what level of concentration is required to succeed in test football.

It was clear he wasn't ready for test football last year. Talent-wise yes, but maturity of decision-making, no which is why he was kept on the periphery.

The last year has been about getting him to slow down, breathe and realise that he can't do everything in the first 10 minutes of a game.

So giving him the chance to play at first-five is an indication that the coaches are hopeful he can be patient yet willing to back himself. That he can take calculated and measured risks but not throw everything on one miracle play.

This has been one of his weaknesses in the past – he's been blighted by an over eagerness to make something happen and it's backfired.

Some of his poor decision-making has been compounded by an almost causal execution which has set him into a spiral of costly errors that look like they eroded his confidence.

But if he can stay calm and composed and give the All Blacks what they need against Canada and Namibia his value will jump significantly.

If he can handle life at No 10 one week and a few days later switch effortlessly into the back three it will say everything about where he now is in the world of test football.

To have a player capped in tests at first-five, fullback and wing will be unusually handy. He's got Super Rugby experience playing at both second-five and centre and he's a reliable goal-kicker all of which means he will have increased his appeal as a bench option in the knock-out rounds.

Of all the things Barrett can achieve in the next two tests, pushing his way into the knock-out frame is the one he'll want to tick off the most.

To force his way into the match day 23 will be the ultimate way to establish himself as a sustainable option for the All Blacks and step out of the shadow of his two well-established brothers.