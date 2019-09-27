Steven Adams has blossomed into one of the most physical, tough centres in the NBA over his six years in the league. Now, Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti expects to see more from his Kiwi big man.

In his NBA career to date, Adams has always been open to doing what was best for the team rather than focusing on his individual statistics. But coming off a season where he averaged career bests in points and rebounds per game, the landscape is open for Adams to take a step further this year.

Adams will take on a leadership role with the Thunder this year as the team's longest tenured player following the departure of long time point guard Russell Westbrook in the off-season. Westbrook led the team in rebounding over the past few season, while Paul George, who led the team in scoring last season, also departed the franchise.

"I'm really excited for him," Presti said of Adams. "I'm a huge fan of his. I think he still has growth left in his game and has the opportunity to expand himself a little bit.

"He's the ultimate blocking, tackling player, but I also think he's a talented player so he'll have an opportunity to do a little bit more."

It's hard to know how the Thunder will look on the court this season given the player movement in the off-season. While they lost Westbrook and George, they gained perennial all-star guard Chris Paul, veteran forward Danilo Galinari and young star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

All three of the major new additions shape up as key contributors, but are much less likely to dominate the stat sheet to the extent that Westbrook and George did, leaving more opportunities for Adams to leave his mark.

The most likely area of improvement in terms of individual numbers for Adams is on the defensive glass where he has, in the past, often left rebounds for Westbrook allowing the point guard to push the pace on the counter attack. In the past two seasons, Adams has averaged more offensive rebounds than defensive rebounds.

The potential of Adams linking up with Paul should have Thunder fans excited, with both players very good at pick-and-roll basketball.

While the team is yet to confirm player roles this year, Adams will surely suit up as the starting centre, with Paul the starting point guard and Gallinari manning one of the two forward spots. The other two spots in the starting outfit are expected to be tightly contested throughout the preseason.

"We want to do everything we can to figure out what the best combinations are," Presti said. "I don't think you can walk into the year and say this is what it's going to be, because there has been a lot of change.

"In year's past, we've returned with a pretty veteran laiden group and not as much unknown about those players...a lot of our development work has been more necessity. This year might be a little bit different because there are some spots up for grabs and they need to be competed for."