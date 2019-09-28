Million-dollar players are up against a largely amateur and semi-pro team featuring a maker of vegan cheese and yoghurt, an aspiring sailor, and a PhD student.

That's the reality of Wednesday's All Black versus Canada match at Oita Stadium where the Rugby World Cup favourites face the second-lowest ranked team taking part in the tournament in Japan.

The All Blacks feature at least four players whose playing and off-field earnings are understood to top the $1 million mark: captain Kieran Read, two-time World Cup winner Sonny Bill Williams, wing Rieko Ioane and first-five/fullback Beauden Barrett.

DTH Van Der Merwe is Canada's best known and arguably highest paid player, via his contract with Scottish side Glasgow Warriors. Photo / New Zealand Herald
DTH Van Der Merwe is Canada's best known and arguably highest paid player, via his contract with Scottish side Glasgow Warriors. Photo / New Zealand Herald

But those riches are a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.