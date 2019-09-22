All Whites striker Chris Wood scored two quick goals as Burnley beat Norwich City 2-0 in the English Premier League yesterday, a result which lifts the Clarets to seventh.

Wood netted twice in four minutes inide the opening quarter-hour to put Burnley in control. They were Wood's first goals this season and first league goals since April.

"It was nice to get on the score sheet and even better to get the three points," Wood told the Burnley website.

"It's been a little time coming but it's nice to be off the mark and rolling.

Wood, who scored 10 Premier League goals each of the past two seasons, said he "backed myself that they would come. I knew that it was hopefully only a matter of time.

"You want to get off the mark, but as a striker, you know the next chance is around the corner, so you can't get too disheartened or too down.

"You've just got to make sure you're ready for when they do fall so you can stick them in the back of the net."

Wood missed a chance for a hat-trick in the second half when he shot straight at goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said: "I'm pleased for Woody, he's stuck at it and got two really good goals."