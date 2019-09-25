The All Blacks overcame what was expected to be their toughest ever challenge in the group stages, beating South Africa 23-13 during the opening weekend of the World Cup. It continues the team's truly bonkers record of having never lost in the group stages.

The knockouts... well, that's a different story.

This week we rank the All Blacks six RWC losses in order of psychological scarring upon the nation's oft-fragile sporting consciousness.

6. 1991 - Australia 16 All Blacks 6, Lansdowne Rd, Dublin

The first loss at a World Cup hurt, of course it did, but it was manageable. There

