Liam Napier lists five takeaways from the All Blacks' 23-13 win over the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup opener.

Steve Hansen has earned our trust

It's easy to question selections and form – much more difficult to place faith in something you care deeply about but don't know for sure whether it will pan out as you hope. But after eight years at the helm, and now attending his fifth World Cup, you'd think, by now, we'd have learned to trust Steve Hansen more. Sure, the All Blacks haven't been vintage over the past two years but it is this tournament that matters most, and that was always the ultimate vision. That vision hasn't always gone to plan. Damian McKenzie's injury was a curve ball that forced the All Blacks to adjust, and regular setbacks from a results perspective curtailed progressed too. But four tests into the fledgling dual playmaker partnership, it is now clear Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett are finding ways to exploit rush defence. The cross-field kick is but one example. So, too, was Hansen's faith in raw wings George Bridge and Sevu Reece entirely justified.

All Blacks left wing George Bridge on attack against South Africa. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Many more twists and turns await this World Cup but if there's one element to take from the All Blacks opening victory, it's that Hansen deserves our trust.

Sonny hits the nail on the head

Sonny Bill Williams was in a reflective mood post match. He acknowledged doubts over whether his body would allow him to compete at a third World Cup and admitted criticism of the All Blacks at times has been justified.

"Rightly so people have been questioning us because the gap has closed so much," Williams said. "There are four or five teams that can win this tournament and as we saw Fiji gave Australia a run for their money as well. We're real about that, we understand that, and we just go about our business day by day trying to get better and if we do that, generally we play some good footy.

"Although we played well tonight in patches a performance like that isn't going to win us the tournament. We've got to keep working, keep grinding, keep being where our feet are."

Williams made an impact in his 30-minute burst off the bench and is now favoured to start, probably alongside Jack Goodhue, against Canada next week. He may, however, want to put the punt away having brought about extreme pressure after one kick that was charged down.

Starts must improve

Maybe it was opening night nerves or a case of being too hyped after a passion-filled haka. Whatever the case, the All Blacks need to address their start against the Springboks. In the opening quarter they were seriously rattled, throwing wild offloads which succeeded only in putting the next man under undue heat. Some of that owes to the Boks and the roll on their forwards provided but this is an area that needs amending. A repeat beginning will be costly come the knockouts.

Beauden Barrett lighting up World Cup

Seventeen carries into contact tells you everything about Barrett's performance. The more he is involved, the better the All Blacks look. Wider out and unburdened by the pressures that first-receiver brings, Barrett is thriving. Shifting to fullback for the All Blacks has allowed him to pick his moments to hit the line. He expertly exploits mismatches and regularly smokes tight forwards with his lightning pace. Quite simply, there is no other player like Barrett on the planet.

Ardie Savea is a freak

That last statement also extends to Ardie Savea, the world's best loose forward. What more can you ask from this man? Already he has proven his ability to play all three loose roles and his impact is not diminished by the number he wears. Savea was into everything against the Boks. Turnovers, tackles, carries, offloads, you name it. Battered and bruised post match he said the All Blacks were both relieved and satisfied with their opening efforts.

"First World Cup game it's always good to get a win especially against a really quality South Africa side. The boys are happy but that's just one game."

Much more to come from Savea and the All Blacks, then.