How Melody Belle's key rivals rate their chances of downing the hot favourite in today's group one.

Mark Oulaghan, trainer Shadow's Cast: "It is hard to be confident with her in the field because she can win over almost any distance and track conditions. So maybe we are running for a place."

Johno Benner, co-trainer Wyndspelle: "We need to be the hunter, not the hunted like we were last time. We need to track her for as long as we can and our horse has a great second-up record. But she will be very hard to beat."

Shaune Ritchie, trainer Sultan Of Swing: "We can't beat her. But at $6 a place I think he is overs after how close he got to Cutadeel last start."

Advertisement

Michael Coleman, jockey Cutadeel: "It is hard to see her getting beaten unless she has bad luck or is a little off colour. But anything can happen on the day."

Chris Gibbs, co-trainer Hello It's Me: "Melody Belle is a wonderful mare and to be honest we would be happy to run a place. We can only dream of beating her but sometimes dreams come true."