Marton trainer Fraser Auret has a lot of time for three-year-old filly Trifolium and is looking forward to watching her compete in the Gr.3 Hawke's Bay Breeders' Gold Trail Stakes (1200m) at Hastings today.

The daughter of Krupt won two races as a juvenile before a brave runner-up performance first-up in the Listed O'Leary's Fillies Stakes (1200m) at Wanganui earlier this month.

"She is a lovely, professional type of filly and she has certainly done everything she has been asked of to date," Auret said.

He was delighted with her last start performance at Wanganui, particularly given the circumstances leading into the race.

"I couldn't be happier with her run," Auret said. "Unfortunately she was entered for the races at Taupo and they were cancelled. She is quite a gross filly and she normally takes a fair bit of work to get fit. Where her fitness was at, she was certainly a bit vulnerable and she did have a really good blow. She has come on really nicely with the run."

Trifolium will jump from barrier two with last season's premiership-winning jockey Lisa Allpress aboard and Auret said her performance in the race will dictate her spring plans.

"It is a big step up in class on Saturday, there is no doubt about that.

"I think she definitely deserves her chance there and she is aided by a lovely gate as well, which I think will certainly help.

"She does hold a nomination for the 1000 Guineas (Gr.1, 1600m), but whether she could stretch out to that distance we are not really sure at this stage. It's just a case of get through Saturday and make some plans from there."

Auret is also looking forward to stablemates Monrecour and Darscape Princess resuming next month.

The six-year-old mares have both spelled well according to Auret and have pleased their trainer in their two trials at Foxton this month.

"Darscape Princess was pretty disappointing last preparation, but she did have little niggles and reasons behind that. She has had a really good holiday and I am really thrilled with where she is currently at.

"Monrecour was second in the Manawatu Breeders' Stakes (Gr.3, 2000m) last season and she has spelled really well as well.

"At this stage they are both looking likely to head to the Taranaki Breeders' Stakes (Gr.3, 1400m) on October 12."

- NZ Racing Desk