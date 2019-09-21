When you think of Northland's sporting legends, who comes to mind?

The original Northland legend and the name that will come to the minds of most in our rugby community is, of course, Sid Going. The iconic North Auckland and All Black halfback will remain as one of Northland's favourite sons for many years to come.

Other names will most likely include Olympic Games equestrian Blyth Tait, All Black Ian 'Kamo' Jones, New Zealand squash icon Shelley Kitchen, Black Cap Bryan Young, and many more.

Sid Going will be a Northland sporting hero for generations to come. Photo / File
Today's sporting superstars from the land of the kauri are also making their case to

