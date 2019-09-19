COMMENT:

Tokyo's Shinjuku train station is the world's busiest with an average of 3.64 million passengers daily.

It has more than 200 exits, and, having passed through it twice in a day recently, I can confirm that it's not easy finding the right one, even with electronic help. It's the equivalent of trying to escape a maze while working on a Rubik's cube.

It goes without saying that the place is enormous and very busy. But there is also order and discipline which is how it is able to work so efficiently.

It also features images of the All Blacks

