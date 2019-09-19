Jamie Richards thought long and hard before unleashing possibly the most unique three-pronged attack in the long history of New Zealand racing tomorrow.

The Matamata trainer will almost unbelievably line up three Karaka Million winners in the space of 35 minutes tomorrow when Melody Belle starts a red hot favourite in the $200,000 Windsor Park Plate at Hastings and Probabeel and Avantage race either side of that at Randwick.

Considering there have only ever been 12 Karaka Million juvenile winners the fact Richards and Te Akau train 25 per cent of them is some feat. To have all three winners of New Zealand's equal richest race starting within almost half an hour of each other is statistically stunning.

"I didn't even know that, wow," laughed Richards as he got his head around the rather odd achievement last night.

"I am lucky to have three horses like this to train but I didn't realise their races were quite so close.

"We are in for a busy afternoon."

But the triple treat nearly didn't happen after the wet Sydney spring almost saw Richards scratch both Probabeel and Avantage after watching them work in Sydney yesterday morning. Randwick is rated a Heavy9 but Richards is hoping some fine weather and a bit of wind will help the track improve.

"I was going to scratch but after talking to Mark (Walker, Te Akau's Singapore trainer) and people like Henry (Plumptre, racing manager for Probabeel) we decided we were better off starting.

"Probabeel is here to try and get Australian black type and her main aim is the Flight Stakes. We scratch this weekend and we are going into that with one race start and some trials. So while I'd prefer a drier track for her she will start but I don't really know what to expect.

"She is very well and at least we have had to prepare on wet tracks back home but I'll be as interested as anybody to see how they handle it."

Avantage finds herself in a A$160,000 Bill Ritchie Handicap she can win, especially as she is proven in Sydney and while beaten at Ruakaka fresh-up she had no luck after missing the kick. "Obviously I would prefer a better track but I can't fault her."

While the Sydney campaign is presenting its challenges for Richards, including an annoying head cold, everything is stacking up perfectly for stable star Melody Belle at Hastings.

She came from near last to win the Tarzino three weeks ago but has drawn barrier six and a returning Opie Bosson should be able to settle handier to a likely solid tempo tomorrow.

"She is nearing her peak after two runs back and we couldn't be happier with her," confirms Richards.

"So there is no reason to think we won't see the best of her."

Last season's Vodafone Derby runner-up In A Twinkling gets an ideal draw to sit behind a true tempo in the open 2000m at Hastings, with the rail maybe reducing the hanging tendencies which can sometimes handicap him. The stable also has a team in at Riccarton where Richards expects Folk Dress to be hard to beat in the Canterbury Belle Stakes.

Triple threat

Jamie Richards has three Karaka Million winners racing in the space of 35 minutes tomorrow.

1: 4.05pm (NZ time): Probabeel, A$200,000 Tea Rose Stakes, Randwick.

2: 4.30pm: Melody Belle, $200,000 Windsor Park Plate, Hastings.

3: 4.35pm (NZ time): Avantage, $160,000 Bill Ritchie Hcp, Randwick.