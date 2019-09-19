The decision not to find their footing on a test boat wasn't a popular one among America's Cup syndicates, but Team New Zealand have shown sometimes it's good to buck the trend.

The defenders of the Auld Mug worked in simulations as their first 75-foot foiling monohull was being built, but they haven't hesitated to put the vessel through its paces.

After launching their first AC75 'Te Aihe' earlier in the month, the crew got out on the water and up on the foils with assistance of a tow boat.

On Wednesday, they got their first taste of what it will be like to race the boats, foiling on the Waitemata Harbour under sail.

Team New Zealand's AC75 'Te Aihe'. Photo / Photosport

It's a swift response from the defending champions after New York Yacht club challenge American Magic released images of them sailing their own AC75 and getting it up on its foils.

American Magic, Luna Rossa and INEOS Team UK all built scaled-down models of the AC75 to get a feeling for what it would be like to sail the radical vessels. Only American Magic has joined Team New Zealand in launching a full-scale model.