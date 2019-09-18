New Zealand's pride for its team reflects generations of history and tradition, going back to 1903, writes Jamie Tarabay of The New York Times.

The small blue plastic chair was never meant to fit Luke Jacobson's 6-foot-3, 107kg frame. Yet the 22-year-old loose forward perched alongside his tablemates, a group of 6-year-olds, in a classroom at Hinuera School here, building with Legos.

Elsewhere in the room, the considerable hulks of his fellow All Blacks Sam Cane and Atu Moli were hard to miss, bent over crayons and papers in a sea of tiny black jerseys donned for the special visit.

