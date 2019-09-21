COMMENT:

A friend of mine is celebrating a significant birthday soon.

She rang me to tell me to hold the date, and said it would be a party in a private room at a local restaurant and that there would be about 20 of us.

And then she added that the Rugby World Cup final would also be on that night, but kick-off was at 10pm.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

If we're in the final, she said, we'll be off home and watch it together. If not, well, we'll just carry on partying.

I said that sounded like a perfect plan and put the

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.