A campaign that started so well for Endless Drama has ended in a disappointment that has tightened Melody Belle's grip on the $200,000 Windsor Park Plate.

The glamour mare has opened the $1.70 favourite for the second leg of the Hastings Triple Crown on Saturday after drawing almost perfectly at barrier six.

And she will face almost an entirely different field from the one she beat in the Tarzino Trophy three weeks earlier, with only four of the 15 rivals from August 31 returning.

The inclusion of new blood like Mongolian Marshal (1), Crown Prosecutor (3) Hello It's Me (8), Vigor Winner (11) and Cutadeel (12) is no surprise but the absence of Endless Drama is.

He started the group races for the season with a quite stunning win in the Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa last month before being luckless when trapped wide throughout the Tarzino.

And that bad luck continued right up until yesterday when trainer Tony Pike lost his battle to get the veteran stallion to Hastings this week.

"He has a foot abscess and we had to concede defeat this morning," said Pike yesterday.

"They are niggly things and since we can't get him to this race we will pull the pin on the spring here.

"So he can have a small break to get that right and we will have him at the Winterbottom in Perth [November 30].

"It is a A$1 million race over 1200m and he may well go into that fresh."

That means Pike has his stable stars being aimed at group one sprints on either sides of Australia as Bostonian left for Melbourne yesterday for what could be a three or four-race sprint campaign over their carnival.

The Doomben 10,000 winner is likely to have a jumpout at Flemington tomorrow before resuming in the Moir Stakes at The Valley tomorrow week.

With Endless Drama and so many of the Tarzino field missing from the Windsor Park Plate it refreshes the Triple Crown, which so often in the past has seen largely similar fields between the 1400m and 1600m first two legs.

But after galloping well at Matamata on Tuesday and with the punters' favourite Opie Bosson back in the saddle it is going to be hard to find reasons not to expect Melody Belle to keep alive the dream of becoming the first ever Hawke's Bay Triple Crown winner.

As good as the group one will be, the $70,000 Gold Trail Stakes could challenge it for race of the day after drawing an outstanding 3-year-old fillies field.

Almost all have winning form in their last four starts and if you picked up the same field and transported it to Riccarton for the 1000 Guineas on November 16 you would say it was a fitting classic.

"It does look like the Guineas field and I would say the fillies have even more depth than the colts this season," said Pike.

He has likely favourite Kali and Noire in the Gold Trail and expects both to perform at their peak but clearly favours Kali over the 1200m, with Noire expected to be more competitive once the fillies get up to the 1600m Guineas distance.

Meanwhile, New Zealand 3-year-old of the year Madison County has drawn ideally at barrier two for his return to racing in the A$500,000 Rupert Clarke Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.

He has thrilled raceday rider Damian Lane in trackwork this week and is drawn to sit behind a solid speed in the 1400m group one.

It is more of a mixed bag with draws for the Kiwi stars at Randwick in Sydney on Saturday with Probabeel (barrier two in the Tea Rose), Avantage (11 in the Bill Ritchie) and Danzdanzdance (five in the Colgate Optic White) but with the track a heavy9 yesterday it is impossible to work out which of those draws were good or bad.