It might have been a stormy launch, but the weather has cooperated for Team New Zealand to get their first AC75 out on the water.

However, it's not all smooth sailing, as Stuff reporting it appeared that Team New Zealand were having issues with their mainsail.

A crew member reportedly spending time at the top of the mast with the boat idle, tied to its chase boat and pointing into the wind.

After around two hours, the boat was able to get away under sail power, though the light winds limited the extent to which they were able to get the AC75 up on its foils. The boat had previously been out on the Waitemata Harbour and sailing on its foils under tow with its sails down.

Team New Zealand were the first crew to launch their first race vessel, doing so earlier this month. American Magic, the challenge from the New York Yacht Club, have also launched their first vessel and released video of it sailing up on its foils.

Fellow challengers INEOS Team UK, Luna Rossa of Italy, and Stars + Stripes Team USA have yet to launch their first AC75s.