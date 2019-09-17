While 31 All Blacks chase history over the next six weeks, it's worth remembering that not all rugby careers are defined by winning the Web Ellis Cup.

Some Kiwis find plenty of joy away from the pinnacle of the sport, away from the black jersey and even away from New Zealand.

After a Herald data investigation revealed that more than half of Kiwi Super Rugby players eventually ply their trade overseas, we formed a panel to select a top XV of those who enjoyed the best offshore careers.

A wide range of factors went into forming this list, probably

15. Sean Maitland

14. Joe Rokocoko

13. Doug Howlett

12. Regan King

11. Bruce Reihana

10. Chris Masoe

9. Casey Laulala

8. Bundee Aki

7. Luke McAlister

6. Thomas Waldrom

5. Carl Hayman

4. Jimmy Gopperth

3. Isaac Boss

2. Riki Flutey

1. Nick Evans