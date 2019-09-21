Finally, the 2019 Rugby World Cup is upon us. In the coming weeks the current crop of All Blacks will attempt to add to an ever-growing legacy and claim their third consecutive World Cup title, knowing their every move will be documented, scrutinised and remembered for generations to come. The Bay of Plenty has a proud history of producing tough, uncompromising and innovative All Blacks. Sports reporter David Beck takes a walk down memory lane with Bay of Plenty rugby historian and statistician Brent Drabble and picks the Bay's best ever All Blacks.

For years, we have watched the All

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Close but no cigar

Hika the hooker from Ngongotahā

How will the 2019 All Blacks go?

The Bay of Plenty stars of the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Bay of Plenty connections at the 2019 Rugby World Cup

Weekend World Cup Draw - Saturday, September 21 (NZT)

Bay of Plenty's All Blacks