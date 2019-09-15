It turns out not everything Noeline Taurua touches turns to gold.

The World Cup-winning Silver Ferns coach couldn't cap off a remarkable run as her Sunshine Coast Lightning suffered defeat in Australia's Super Netball grand final to the New South Wales Swifts yesterday.

It was the Lightning's third grand final appearance since Taurua became coach, but the first time they donned the runners-up medals, as the Swifts pulled off a remarkable demolition of the two-time champions.

New South Wales captured their first premiership title since 2008 with an impressive 64-47 victory. While Taurua and Silver Ferns centre Laura Langman tasted a rare grand final defeat, the win capped off an incredible three-month stretch for fellow New Zealand international Katrina Rore.

Advertisement

Rore achieved the feat of winning a New Zealand national league title with the Central Pulse, a world title with the Ferns, and an Australian national league title in the same year.

It was certainly an improvement on 2018 for Rore, which saw the defender hit rock bottom after leading the Silver Ferns to their worst ever Commonwealth Games result, before being axed from the national side after failing to earn her spot under Taurua.

The final was Taurua's last game in charge of the Lightning, and Sunshine Coast goal attack Steph Woods, playing in her fifth consecutive final, broke down in tears when asked about Taurua leaving the club.

"She's the heart and soul of our club, she will definitely be missed. With her legacy she will be remembered long after she is gone," she said after the loss.

Langman was gracious in defeat.

"How you guys played today was simply beautiful to watch. I couldn't help myself clapping at times," she said in the post-match ceremony.

"We've had some tremendous battles over the season and you guys kept us honest. It was a terrible day to have a terrible day. We couldn't have asked for a better opponent and a deserving winner."

The Swifts beat the Lighting across every quarter of the match, the first time any side in the competition managed that this year. Samantha Wallace shot 40 from 44 while Helen Housby added 18 from 22. New South Wales went out to a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter following a fast start, led 31-23 at halftime, and never looked back.