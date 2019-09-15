Follow live updates of race two of the Auckland SuperSprint in Pukekohe.

Shane van Gisbergen has scored a win on home soil in the Auckland SuperSprint, on a day where Kiwi drivers dominated.

All five Kiwi drivers finished in the top 10, with Auckland-raised van Gisbergen the best of the lot, scoring another Pukekohe victory to add to his clean sweep of three races in 2016.

His team nearly had a 1-2 finish as well, until teammate Jamie Whincup was denied second place following a post-race penalty.

Advertisement

Whincup finished the race in second but a 15 second post-race penalty for colliding with Nick Percat on the opening lap meant the second place finish was wiped, and Whincup dropped back to officially finish in sixth position.

That mean the official top three was van Gisbergen, Cam Waters and David Reynolds.

"Man, this place and all the support here makes you lift," van Gisbergen said. "It is such as awesome feeling to have so many Kiwi fans. I am glad to get one, hopefully we can get another."

The race was shaped by a safety car which forced two strategies on the field – those who stopped before and those who stopped after. Van Gisbergen took the latter approach, and Whincup the former.

Championship leader Scott McLaughlin finished fourth, behind David Reynolds in what was a largely uneventful race for the pair who started side by side.

When Mark Winterbottom stopped suddenly on track having somehow run out of fuel after only 12 laps, it mixed the field up between those who had already done a pit stop and the others who got the chance under the safety car.

Fabian Coulthard was an early stopper with less fuel on board and assumed the lead from Anton de Pasquale and Whincup, all cars who needed to do a longer second stop.