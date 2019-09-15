On the eve of the first Rugby World Cup in Japan, BEN STANLEY dives into the untold story of one of the Cherry Blossoms' greatest ever upsets, over the Junior All Blacks, in Wellington, in 1968.

B

y the time the second half began, they were exhausted. When it was all over, fifteen men in black could barely walk off Athletic Park. Though smaller and lighter across the board, the Japanese had run them ragged that afternoon, especially the forwards. Well-organised at the breakdown, their pack punched it in close and went again, and again, and again.

With the New Zealand

