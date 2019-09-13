On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Athletes were focused on the sports grounds, supporters were loud on the sidelines and volunteers were busy behind the scenes. The 16th annual AIMS Games wouldn't have been what it was without the children, their families and the team of organisers who made it all happen. There were tears and there were cheers over the last six days as thousands of athletes pitted themselves against the best of the best in their age group. Reporter Zoe Hunter talks to those at the forefront of the competition about some of their favourite highlights of the city's biggest intermediate-aged sports tournament.
Recordshave been broken, friendships forged and memories made at this year's AIMS Games, which wrapped up this week.
The 16th annual intermediate-aged sports tournament invited more than 11,500 athletes from 368 schools across New Zealand and the Pacific to Tauranga during the last six days.
The tournament is expected to pump about $3 million into the local economy.