Rachel Loader was met with lots of cheering and hugs from friends and family when she crossed the finish line on her mountain bike.

It was clear the Mount Maunganui Intermediate School pupil was equally proud of her efforts as they were of her.

The teenager has always wanted to compete in the AIMS Games and this week her dream came true.

Rachel lives with a cerebral visual impairment meaning she struggles with spatial awareness and timing.

Mum Paula said Rachel underwent plenty of rehabilitation as a baby and remembered asking a physiotherapist how she could teach her daughter how

