Sophie Pascoe has won a third gold medal at the para swimming world championships in London.

The Kiwi has taken out the S9 100m butterfly title by three and a half seconds. Toni Shaw of Great Britain and American Elizabeth Smith finished in silver and bronze respectively.

It's Pascoe's 11th world title.

Pascoe's already won the backstroke and freestyle over the 100m distance at the meet, with the 50m freestyle to come.