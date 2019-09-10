Less than a week after officially launching their radical new boat, Emirates Team New Zealand look set to start testing under sail.

The boat, named Te Aihe, was unveiled on Friday at Auckland's viaduct, with fans getting their first chance to see the vessel that Team New Zealand hope can defend the 2021 America's Cup.

The crew then took the boat for a tow on the harbour, but were more secretive about their first foiling session - although that didn't stop intrepid followers from managing to spot the crew in action on Monday.

Emirates Team New Zealand take their new AC75 Te Aihe for a tow on the Waitemata Harbour. Photo / Weta27, Sailing Anarchy Forums

With most of the weekend's wet and windy weather now settled, Stuff have reported a flurry of activity at Team New Zealand's base this morning, more recently spotting a man up the 26.5m mast getting the sails ready.

Having only tested their design via a state-of-the-art simulator there was a mix of excitement and nerves as the soft wingsail was raised.

With the first event of the America's Cup World Series scheduled for late April next year in Sardinia, the time pressure doesn't let up for testing.

Team New Zealand sailor Peter Burling said he expected to see the other teams run with similar designs for their vessels, at least in the first race boat.

American Magic looks likely to launch the next America's Cup boat while delays hit the British and Italian syndicates.

American Magic, backed by the New York Yacht Club, have already dipped their boat at their Rhode Island base but are yet to announce a date for its official launch.