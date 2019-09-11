On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
The buzzer goes and Vaoahi splashes into the water. It is Alan's turn next.
Vaoahi Afu (11), Koti Uhi (12), Saia Day (13) and Keli Langi (12) have been competing at the AIMS Games in Tauranga this week.
Swimming in the Baywave Aquatic Centre pool is different fromtheir usual makeshift 50m ocean facility at a naval base back home in Tonga.
But that doesn't faze the pair. "We are here to win," Alan says.
Vaoahi and Alan are part of Tonga's Ocean of Light Academy team dubbed Pool Runnings after the 1988 Winter Olympics Jamaican bobsleigh team that inspired the film Cool Runnings.
The team, including fellow teammates Saia Day and Keli Langi, made headlines at last year's AIMS Games after being awarded the ACC Sport Smart medal for the most spirited, fair-playing and respectful team.
Coach Tina Uhi said only half of the team had returned this year after financial constraints meant one member could not make the trip and the other was too old to compete.