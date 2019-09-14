Jofra Archer only made his England debut in May but he's already a World Cup winner and Ashes hero. The fast bowler talks to Robert Crampton about racism, moving from Barbados to Sussex – and the ball that felled the Australian captain and announced Archer's arrival on the global stage

Just as Australian cricket heroes are supposed to be larrikins like Shane Warne, and English cricket heroes are lion-hearted yeomen summoned from the fields of Agincourt like Ian Botham, cricketers of Caribbean origin tend to be described as languid. While also being possessed of supreme natural athletic ability. It's a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.