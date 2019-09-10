Thousands of young athletes are in town this week for the city's biggest intermediate-aged sporting tournament. But back in 2004 when former Tauranga Intermediate School principal Brian Diver was the tournament chairman, there were only a few hundred children competing. Now, the reins have been handed over to a new chairman as the city hosts more than 11,500 pupils at the peak of the tournament. Reporter Zoe Hunter speaks to Otumoetai Intermediate School principal about his new role as the new tournament chairman.


It was an idea that originated from inside a Ford Falcon. Now it is Tauranga's biggest intermediate-aged

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.