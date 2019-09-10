COMMENT:

Steve Hansen is half right. The plight of the Pacific Islands would, indeed, be improved by more regular exposure to top tier opposition but if the rugby world is ever serious about levelling the playing field, any number of long ignored avenues should be passed under matters of urgency.

The All Blacks' 92-7 rout of Tonga in Hamilton last weekend was an embarrassing look for the global game and perhaps a grave warning ahead of the World Cup.

Time will tell whether going through the motions was a useful exercise for the All Blacks – in truth much stronger

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.