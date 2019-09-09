Children are practising on the sidelines, supporters are cheering on their favourite teams and the young athletes are fully focused. The AIMS Games is well underway with thousands of athletes from around New Zealand and the Pacific gathering in Tauranga to compete against other schoolchildren. Reporter Zoe Hunter chats with the only Pacific Island team represented in the rugby sevens competition. The coach and players of the Fijian team open up about their journey to New Zealand for the first time, what they hope to achieve while here, and how they did in their first match.


