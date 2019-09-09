Her loss to Bianca Andreescu marked her fourth consecutive defeat in a Grand Slam final. For the moment, at least, she soldiers on.

The handwriting was not only on the wall for Serena Williams in this instance. It was on the cheque.

Bianca Andreescu, even at age 15 in 2015, knew what she wanted and, above all, what was possible. So back then she wrote herself a personal cheque for the amount won by the champion of the US Open.

On Sunday, after beating Williams, 6-3, 7-5, for the title, she got the real deal: prize money of US$3.85 million

