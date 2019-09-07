Australian driver Alex Peroni had a miraculous escape after his car twisted through the air in a horrifying accident at the famous Monza circuit in Italy.

The 19-year-old Formula 3 driver from Hobart was assisted away by medical staff after his car was torn apart after landing on a barrier. He was later diagnosed with concussion and a broken vertebrae

#Race1 #F3#AlexPeroni está en el centro médico del circuito. Parece que está bien. Irá al hospital para más pruebas.



Alex is in the medical center of the circuit. Looks like he's ok. He will go to the hospital for more tests.



Thanks for your support 🙏#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 — Campos Racing (@CamposRacing) September 7, 2019

Peroni was running sixth when his car hit sausage kerbing then twisted high into the air before flipping over.

Fox Sports reports safety improvements have been made at the track but the Parabolica turn had been left unchanged. His team will reportedly seek an explanation. The layout was changed before the final F1 practice.

The crash comes a week after Formula 2 rookie Anthoine Hubert tragically lost his life in a shocking crash in Belgium, with Juan Manual Correa hospitalised.