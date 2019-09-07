How the players rated in the All Blacks' 92-7 win over Tonga.
All Blacks
Ben Smith - 7
Made his impact on attack exclusively, got the ball with no one in front of him a few times and made the most of the space.
Sevu Reece - 7
Whether he was scoring tries or setting them up, Reece's speed and power were too much for the Tongan defence.
Anton Lienert-Brown - 8
Put in a characteristically strong performance at both ends of the park, providing a platform for his teammates.
Ryan Crotty - 6
It wasn't a spectacular return to the black jersey, but the All Blacks stalwart was solid in a 65-minute stint.
George Bridge - 9
Had plenty of opportunity to flash his attacking prowess and did just that, beating defenders and bagging a bunch of tries.
George Bridge scored four tries against Tonga. Photo / Dean Purcell.
Beauden Barrett - 6
Good distribution from the hands but he struggled to find the range with his in-play kicking game.
TJ Perenara - 7
Given plenty of time by the Tongan defence, Perenara made the right passes and took on the defence when he could.
Kieran Read - 7
Was happy to run the football when needed to, made his tackles and worked hard around the breakdown.
Matt Todd - 6
Conceded a couple of turnovers but was otherwise solid across the park. Scored from a nice lineout play.
Ardie Savea - 9
Made his presence felt across the paddock securing turnovers, making strong tackles and running the ball well.
Ardie Savea was strong across the park against Tonga. Photo / Dean Purcell
Sam Whitelock - 6
Made his mark at set pieces but otherwise struggled to get involved both on attack and defensively.
Patrick Tuipulotu - 7
Flashed his passing game with some key offloads and made his fair share of tackles; got stuck into his work at the ruck.
Nepo Laulala - 6
Strong at set pieces and in the gritty areas of the play, Laulala helped provide the platform for the backs to launch off of.
Codie Taylor - 8
One of the game's busiest players. Made plenty of tackles, was strong at set pieces and impacted the attack.
Joe Moody - 7
Did plenty of work at the breakdown and was a willing ball runner, though his impact was limited as the backs dominated.
Reserves: Liam Coltman - 5, Ofa Tuungafasi - 5, Angus Ta'avao - 5, Scott Barrett - 6, Luke Jacobson - 6, Aaron Smith - 5, Josh Ioane - 8, Jordie Barrett - 5. Tonga
David Halaifonua - 6
Given the limited opportunities, he made the most of his time with the ball and generally took the right option.
Cooper Vuna - 3
Poor defensive effort on a number of occasions which the All Blacks took advantage of. Couldn't get involved on attack.
Mali Hingano - 4
His defence was exploited throughout the match, missing more tackles than he made. Had next to no chances on attack.
Siale Piutau - 6
Tried hard for his side when he got the ball in his hands and when he was called upon in defence. Scored a try.
Viliami Lolohea - 5
Did what he could to slow down the All Blacks' attack and with ball in hand, but conceded a couple of turnovers.
Matt Todd is tackled. Photo / Dean Purcell.
Kurt Morath - 4
Generally took the right option on attack, but struggled to find away to make an impact in the other areas of the game.
Tane Takulua - 6
Tried to get the attack going with good ball distribution from the back of the ruck; made his tackles.
Ma'ama Vaipul - 5
Broke the line and gave the All Blacks' defence one of few real tests in the game. Discipline let him down a bit.
Fotu Lokotui - 5
Muscled up on defence and tried hard at the breakdown. Didn't have any opportunity to influence the attack.
Sione Kalamafoni - 6
Tried to give his team's attack some life with a strong running game and was another to rack up a tackle count.
Leva Fifita - 5
Did some work at the breakdown and made a few tackles but otherwise failed to assert himself into the match.
Sam Lousi - 3
Misjudged a restart which led to an All Blacks try; was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle. Made plenty of tackles.
Siua Halanukonuka - 4
Spent the majority of his outing getting stuck into the breakdown and was otherwise rarely sighted.
Siua Maile - 5
Failed to have much of an impact on the game as the All Blacks backline tore his side apart, but tried with ball in hand.
Siegfried Fisi'ihoi - 6
Much like Halanukonuka, he spent most of his time working around the ruck, but was more effective defensively.
Reserves: Sione Anga'aelangi - 5, Vunipola Fifita - 6, Ma'afu Fia - 6, Dan Faleafa - 5, Zane Kapeli - 5, Leon Fukofuka - 6, James Faiva - 6, Afa Pakalani - 5.
