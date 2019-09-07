How the players rated in the All Blacks' 92-7 win over Tonga.

All Blacks

Ben Smith - 7

Made his impact on attack exclusively, got the ball with no one in front of him a few times and made the most of the space.

Sevu Reece - 7

Whether he was scoring tries or setting them up, Reece's speed and power were too much for the Tongan defence.

Anton Lienert-Brown - 8

Put in a characteristically strong performance at both ends of the park, providing a platform for his teammates.

Ryan Crotty - 6

It wasn't a spectacular return to the black jersey, but the All Blacks stalwart was solid in a 65-minute stint.

George Bridge - 9

Had plenty of opportunity to flash his attacking prowess and did just that, beating defenders and bagging a bunch of tries.

George Bridge scored four tries against Tonga. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Beauden Barrett - 6

Good distribution from the hands but he struggled to find the range with his in-play kicking game.

TJ Perenara - 7

Given plenty of time by the Tongan defence, Perenara made the right passes and took on the defence when he could.

Kieran Read - 7

Was happy to run the football when needed to, made his tackles and worked hard around the breakdown.

Matt Todd - 6

Conceded a couple of turnovers but was otherwise solid across the park. Scored from a nice lineout play.

Ardie Savea - 9

Made his presence felt across the paddock securing turnovers, making strong tackles and running the ball well.

Ardie Savea was strong across the park against Tonga. Photo / Dean Purcell

Sam Whitelock - 6

Made his mark at set pieces but otherwise struggled to get involved both on attack and defensively.

Patrick Tuipulotu - 7

Flashed his passing game with some key offloads and made his fair share of tackles; got stuck into his work at the ruck.

Nepo Laulala - 6

Strong at set pieces and in the gritty areas of the play, Laulala helped provide the platform for the backs to launch off of.

Codie Taylor - 8

One of the game's busiest players. Made plenty of tackles, was strong at set pieces and impacted the attack.

Joe Moody - 7

Did plenty of work at the breakdown and was a willing ball runner, though his impact was limited as the backs dominated.

Reserves: Liam Coltman - 5, Ofa Tuungafasi - 5, Angus Ta'avao - 5, Scott Barrett - 6, Luke Jacobson - 6, Aaron Smith - 5, Josh Ioane - 8, Jordie Barrett - 5.

Tonga

David Halaifonua - 6

Given the limited opportunities, he made the most of his time with the ball and generally took the right option.

Cooper Vuna - 3

Poor defensive effort on a number of occasions which the All Blacks took advantage of. Couldn't get involved on attack.

Mali Hingano - 4

His defence was exploited throughout the match, missing more tackles than he made. Had next to no chances on attack.

Siale Piutau - 6

Tried hard for his side when he got the ball in his hands and when he was called upon in defence. Scored a try.

Viliami Lolohea - 5

Did what he could to slow down the All Blacks' attack and with ball in hand, but conceded a couple of turnovers.

Matt Todd is tackled. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Kurt Morath - 4

Generally took the right option on attack, but struggled to find away to make an impact in the other areas of the game.

Tane Takulua - 6

Tried to get the attack going with good ball distribution from the back of the ruck; made his tackles.

Ma'ama Vaipul - 5

Broke the line and gave the All Blacks' defence one of few real tests in the game. Discipline let him down a bit.

Fotu Lokotui - 5

Muscled up on defence and tried hard at the breakdown. Didn't have any opportunity to influence the attack.

Sione Kalamafoni - 6

Tried to give his team's attack some life with a strong running game and was another to rack up a tackle count.

Leva Fifita - 5

Did some work at the breakdown and made a few tackles but otherwise failed to assert himself into the match.

Sam Lousi - 3

Misjudged a restart which led to an All Blacks try; was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle. Made plenty of tackles.

Siua Halanukonuka - 4

Spent the majority of his outing getting stuck into the breakdown and was otherwise rarely sighted.

Siua Maile - 5

Failed to have much of an impact on the game as the All Blacks backline tore his side apart, but tried with ball in hand.

Siegfried Fisi'ihoi - 6

Much like Halanukonuka, he spent most of his time working around the ruck, but was more effective defensively.

Reserves: Sione Anga'aelangi - 5, Vunipola Fifita - 6, Ma'afu Fia - 6, Dan Faleafa - 5, Zane Kapeli - 5, Leon Fukofuka - 6, James Faiva - 6, Afa Pakalani - 5.

