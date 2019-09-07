Tonga against the All Blacks is never a fair fight, not least on a balmy Saturday afternoon in Hamilton made for running rugby, but if you need any clues as to how the defending champions will approach this World Cup, they were there for all to see.

Conditions in Japan should be similar to this training run rout – much hotter and more humid which will test everyone's fitness levels, lungs and legs – but similar in the sense of hopefully providing the platform for slick ball-handling skills and pace to prevail.

Those aspects the All Blacks possess in abundance.

Should the monsoons stay away, the All Blacks have the blueprint to pile on the points and strike from anywhere.

Of course they will face much, much better opposition. Tonga lost to Samoa, Japan and Fiji in the recent Pacific Nations Cup. They were so poor here that the All Blacks replaced Ryan Crotty and opted to play the final 15 minutes with 14 men to highlight the different planet they were on.

On the basis of their woeful defending in this test, Tonga should prepare for a torrid World Cup.

Tasman and, perhaps, others from the Mitre 10 Cup would comfortably put Tonga away, but that should not detract from some of the superb finishing on display, particularly from Crusaders wing George Bridge.

Two weeks from now the Springboks first up in Japan won't afford the All Blacks anywhere near the same time and space to execute decisions. But there can be little doubt as to how they will attack the World Cup.

The All Blacks will use set piece variation, especially the scrum, to create deception and give their playmakers depth to chase and exploit width with lethal speed.

They will use attacking kicks to get in behind and on the outside of various rush defensive systems.

They will target breakdown turnovers to launch unrivalled counter attack.

From second phase on, the All Blacks will station skillful forwards on the edge and expect them to link and offload – Patrick Tuipulotu, Ardie Savea and Nepo Laulala offering examples of the silky touches and soft hands now expected from all big men.

Pace, offloads, kicks, variation, clinical finishing. These ingredients the All Blacks will attempt to harness.

While the All Blacks were never going to reveal their hand in terms of specific moves, opposition will be well aware of what to expect. Their challenge will be to slow the tempo and target the breakdown; to frustrate the All Blacks by simply denying them possession.

No doubt many more high ball tests are coming their way too.

As far as World Cup warm ups go the All Blacks would have wanted a stronger test. Certainly from a defensive perspective they were barely tested but they will be pleased to board the plane with confidence and personnel in good health.

Those five players missing this test through minor injury – Richie Mo'unga, Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Cane, Dane Coles, Rieko Ioane – will be nervous about selection for the opening World Cup match.

Cane, you suspect, will return to the starting loose trio. Coles and Codie Taylor will be a tight call at hooker.

Williams, given his lack of game time, may be destined for the bench. And despite Ben Smith's confidence-regaining first half gallop at fullback, the Mo'unga-Beauden Barrett combination is likely to be restored for the Boks.

Of those not to feature today, Ioane probably lost the most ground. Sevu Reece and Bridge, just as they did against the Wallabies at Eden Park, both took their chances to combine for five tries, 12 clean breaks and beat 16 defenders to leave Ioane with plenty to ponder ahead of Japan.

Josh Ioane's impressive second half debut was another pleasing aspect. He bounced back to his feet after taking some big – one late – shots while his tactical kicking was a pleasure to watch.

After being left on the bench in Argentina and forced to wait for his debut, the All Blacks will now be comfortable to call Ioane should injury strike Mo'unga or Barrett.

