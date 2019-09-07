Tonga against the All Blacks is never a fair fight, not least on a balmy Saturday afternoon in Hamilton made for running rugby, but if you need any clues as to how the defending champions will approach this World Cup, they were there for all to see.

Conditions in Japan should be similar to this training run rout – much hotter and more humid which will test everyone's fitness levels, lungs and legs – but similar in the sense of hopefully providing the platform for slick ball-handling skills and pace to prevail.

Those aspects the All Blacks possess in abundance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.