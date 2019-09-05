After months of simulations and trials on smaller-scale models, the moment of truth arrived this morning as Team New Zealand finally got their AC75 in the water.

Team New Zealand christened their new yacht "Te Aihe" – Maori for dolphin – at the official launch in Auckland.

Team New Zealand design co-ordinator Dan Bernasconi said fans could expect to see the boat sailing around the harbour in the coming months as they prepare to race in April for the first America's Cup World Series regatta.

CEO of Team NZ Grant Dalton said it was "stressful" to watch the boat launch.

Team New Zealand christened their new yacht "Te Aihe" in Auckland this morning. Photo / Michael Craig.

"This is a special morning for us, it's been a long time coming. It's almost a little bit emotionally stressful watching a boat launch when it's up in the air," Dalton said.

"And looks like it's floating just fine," Dalton laughed.

"All going well, it always depends on weather and wind forecast, but it's going to do 50 knots, as our simulations project. That will make the harbour go very small very quickly."

Bernasconi said the hull design is named 'Clyde', a name they chose from a random name generator.

A gathering of team members, sponsors, politicians, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and the public attended the ceremony outside the Emirates Team New Zealand base in the Viaduct Basin.

Te Aihe was the first AC75 launched by any of the five teams that will be involved at Auckland 2021.

