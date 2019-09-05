When the Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was subjected to monkey chants during a match, even some of his own fans shrugged it off as business as usual.

To those present at Cagliari's Stadio Sardegna on Sunday, the sounds were familiar.

As Inter Milan's new Belgian striker, Romelu Lukaku, stepped up to kick what would turn out to be a match-winning penalty, Cagliari fans behind the goal engaged in a prolonged round of monkey chants. They continued as the shot by Lukaku, who is black, struck the back of the net.

The outburst was not the first of its kind

