Scott McLaughlin returns to Pukekohe Park Raceway next weekend with the V8 Supercars world at his feet.

The reigning champion is sweeping all before him this season. If he stays in Australia – there are inevitable predictions he may take his talents to America – then records will surely fall. Right now, the 26-year-old Kiwi - who lives in Brisbane - is virtually unbeatable in Australasia's elite motor racing series.

Here is the full story of the rise of a young man who put the heartache of a 2017 disaster behind him to emerge as a motorsport colossus.

Let's start with the cars, because McLaughlin has mastered something which is no ordinary racing machine.

Australian Mark

