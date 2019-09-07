World Cup-bound All Blacks are on notice to think twice about what they post online during the tournament, with assistant coach Ian Foster labelling social media "an absolute trap".

The All Blacks head to Japan in their bid for a third successive triumph tomorrow.

Their every move on the playing field will be tracked and commented on by scores of rugby fans back home.

And so too will anything they post on social media.

Foster said players were very aware of what should and shouldn't be shared online.

"Social media is an absolute trap in sporting environments because people are after whatever story they can get" Foster told the Herald on Sunday.

When asked whether he was on social media, Foster replied: "No, I am very poor at that".

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster (left) says players have to be wise how they use social media, adding it can be an absolute trap. Photo / Brett Phibbs

But many members of the All Blacks are prolific and popular social media posters.

Sonny Bill Williams tops the list with the most followers on Instagram with 768,500, followed by Beauden Barrett (451,000), TJ Perenara (205,900), Ardie Savea (198,000), Ben Smith (140,000), Aaron Smith (100,000) and captain Kieran Read (83,600).

Foster said while All Blacks management were reluctant to issue orders on "what to say and what to do", the message had been clear over what was acceptable and wise to share online.

"We just have a lot of trust with our players and work with them to make sure whatever messages they send are the right ones," he said.

"They are ambassadors for our game and they reflect [us]. It doesn't matter what they do, whether it is social media or behaviour out in public, they represent the legacy of being an All Black.

"So expectations are high that they do that highly."

Social media has increasingly been embraced by athletes in recent years, both to speak directly to fans, offering supporters behind the scene views into camp and also to promote a wide range of products.

But negatives include those using the platforms – including high-profile All Blacks – being the target of trolls.

Late last month All Blacks wing Rieko Ioane higlighted how some athletes struggle with the pitfalls of social media, including posts written about them by others.

In the build-up to lining up for Auckland in a Mitre 10 clash a week after being dropped by the All Blacks selectors for the Bledisloe Cup decider he said the nature of some posts could be incredibly frustrating.

In Ioane's case, numerous rugby fans aired their own theories on why he had been axed from the team.

"Sometimes social media takes its toll on the team, the boys," he said.

"Not so much on me but some of the boys get talking, and then you get messages from other boys, asking 'what's going on?'."

All Blacks star Rieko Ioane recently opened up on how social media can take a toll on teams. Photo / Photosport

Social media and the potential for online clangers is something which has been well-traversed by the New Zealand Rugby Player's Association to its members, as well as to young players and their parents.

Its message to warns players "once posted, content is posted for eternity".

"There will be times when you will be provoked. The best response is none at all. Whatever you do don't get involved in a slanging match."

The advice to promising players conclude with: "If you have anything on your Facebook, Instagram or other form of social media platform that you would not like your parents, grandparents, current or future partner and kids to see – clean it up ASAP!

"Inappropriate online activities can be harmful to your family, friends and team, damage your integrity and impact future employment."