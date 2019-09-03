The six-year-old daughter of a South African power boat champion who was snatched from her mother's arms outside a school in Johannesburg has been found safe after her kidnappers dropped her off on a street corner at 2am.

Mum Angeline de Jager parked her VW Polo outside the South African school gates to walk her daughter Amy-Lee and her 5-year-old son inside when the kidnappers struck on Monday.

Authorities believe Amy-Lee was targeted by the four-strong gang attack.

Wynand de Jager is a F1 powerboat racer on the international circuit. Photo / Supplied

Amy-Lee is the daughter of Wynand de Jager, a F1 powerboat racer on the international circuit.

Advertisement

Wynand received a mobile call shortly after the abduction demanding a two million rand ($208,000) ransom for his daughter's safe release.

Amy-lee was reunited with her heartbroken family who described the ordeal as the "longest 19 hours of our lives", but added they are relieved she is safe.

She was found distraught and in tears by a couple in the early hours of Tuesday morning, 19 hours after being taken.

Amy-Lee's aunt Louise Horn wrote on social media: "Amy-Lee is safe in her mum's arms.

"Thank you for everyone's help, calls and prayers."

She added: "The people dropped her off in the streets and a woman and her man heard her crying and rushed her to the police station. It was about 2am this morning.

"Everything is okay, she wasn't harmed. She also undergone tests at the hospital, so everything is okay. The family is still very heartbroken, but we are just thankful that she is alive.

The family are said to be heartbroken but relieved. Photo / Supplied

"It was the longest 19 hours of our families lives and we are really glad she is back with us.

Advertisement

"The first thing she did after being reunited with her mum and dad was ask for a burger and her brother. Angeline is traumatised as is Wynand and it is going to be a long road of recovery for all of them."

Police said the ransom was not paid to kidnappers.

Angeline and Amy-Lee de Jager. Photo / Supplied

A police source said: "Her photo was all over the internet and the news and we think they thought they were better off cutting their losses and ditching Amy-Lee."

Another relative, Zandelee Brouwer, wrote on social media: "Thank you, thank you, thank you. Amy-Lee is safe.

"Please respect her mother and father's privacy at this stage. Everyone has been through a long, rough day/night."

Another family member, Martino Brouwer, added: "She is now safe. Thank you to everyone that stood with our family today and helped us get her back."

Police spokesman Brig Vishnu Naidoo told TimesLIVE: "Amy was found this morning and she is undergoing a medical examination at a local hospital.

"The investigation into her disappearance and sudden reappearance is ongoing. It is our appeal that this investigation be allowed to take its course."