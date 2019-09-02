A third quarter capitulation in their World Cup opener against Brazil has left the Tall Blacks with plenty of work if they're going to progress out of the group stages.

Level with Brazil at halftime, the Tall Blacks were outscored 28-12 in the third period and despite a strong fight back in the fourth quarter we unable to get out of the hole they had dug for themselves.

There was plenty for the New Zealand side to be happy about in the contest. The Webster brothers, Corey and Tai, impressed throughout the contest – combining for 31 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. Isaac Fotu also impressed on attack, while Rob Loe stood up to the challenge of guarding NBA veteran Anderson Varejao.

Promising as they were, the Tall Blacks will need to take another step forward in their remaining pool matches when they meet Montenegro and Greece.

The Kiwi side plays Montenegro tonight at 8pm (NZT), with the European outfit featuring 2019 NBA All-Star Nikola Vucevic. Ranked 28th in the world, Montenegro sit 10 spots higher than the Kiwi outfit who at 38th are the lowest ranked team in their group.

"It is must-win, there is no other ifs or buts about it, it is must-win," Tall Blacks forward Thomas Abercrombie said of the match against Montenegro.

"We back ourselves, we have put a lot of effort and energy into Brazil but everything now is geared towards getting the bodies recovered for the next game. Physically we are as prepared as we can be, we will bounce back and be good, mentally we just have to lock in and get to know these guys as best we can.

Greece and Brazil both won their opening match, with the winner of their clash tomorrow morning will move on to the knockout stages while the loser will await results from the final round.

Should the Tall Blacks beat Montenegro, they'll need either both Greece and Montenegro to beat Brazil or Brazil and themselves to beat Greece. Should they lose to Montenegro, they'll have to beat Greece in their final match of pool play and hope other results go their way. In the situation that three teams have one win each, the team with the best points differential will progress into the knockout stages.

Relying on a win against Greece, the No 8 team in the world, won't be the situation the Tall Blacks want to find themselves in with reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the way.