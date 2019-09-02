A victory might be too much to ask for Tongan fans against the All Blacks in Hamilton on Saturday, and going on recent history scoring a try might even be a tall order.

Tonga have played 400 minutes of rugby against the All Blacks and scored just twice, one of the worst try-scoring ratios against New Zealand. In five tests against the All Blacks, Tonga have managed 35 points and conceded 326.

The two sides first met in a test at the 1999 World Cup in Bristol. The All Blacks ran out 45-9 winners that day with Jonah Lomu, who was born to Tongan parents, scoring twice. Tonga went tryless.

They faced off a year later in Albany, to date their only meeting outside of a World Cup pool game, where the All Blacks won 102-0. It was just the second time the All Blacks cracked a hundred and lock Troy Flavell celebrated his debut with a hat-trick. The All Blacks crossed over 15 times and once again Tonga failed to score a try.

It was four years before Tonga got another chance to score their first try against the All Blacks and after 213 minutes they did it - making the combined scoreline 203-5. In their 2003 World Cup meeting at Suncorp Stadium, trailing 56-0 at the 13-minute mark of the second half, Tonga number 10 Pierre Hola intercepted a Justin Marshall pass from inside the All Blacks' 22m to run in close to the posts. The All Blacks went onto the score another 35 points for a 91-7 win.

Tonga had to wait eight years for another meeting. The two sides opened the 2011 World Cup at Eden Park in a mistake-ridden test that didn't really live up to the occasion. Tonga did make it back-to-back games with a try against the All Blacks however when Hawke's Bay prop Sona Taumalolo scored with 10 minutes left.

Their last clash was at the 2015 tournament at Newcastle's St James' Park. It was the final pool game as the All Blacks prepared for the knockout phase with an almost full-strength side, with the exception of Richie McCaw and Brodie Retallick. Tonga didn't manage to cross the line that day, settling for three Kurt Morath penalties.

What also doesn't help Tonga is the fact that the All Blacks held the Wallabies scoreless in their last test - providing another uphill battle to cross the line this weekend.