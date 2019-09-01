COMMENT:

It has been about 25 years since the Warriors burst into life, and 24 since they started falling apart.

No one could ever accuse the Warriors of failing in their duty to create headlines, excite talkback callers and give rugby a run for its money in the most bizarre ways.

In the process, they have brought the wide world of sport into New Zealand living rooms, particularly if you've ever wondered what it is like to be a Cleveland Browns supporter.

And through it all, you will see nothing sadder than Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – probably the best player they've ever had – running out of steam against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday night.

Fullback Tuivasa-Sheck has such an amazing supply of energy that you would swear he is plugged into a hydro station.

He can turn on half a dime, maybe even a quarter.

Opposing coaches send cordons his way or the ball the other way, and he still does them in. And Roger Tuivasa-Sheck never gets tired, until…

There were glimpses of the real Tuivasa-Sheck on Friday night, and he didn't have a bad game. But he didn't have his usual sensational game either. Everybody has a breaking point. He can't carry a team forever.

The 21-point loss to Wayne Bennett's Rabbitohs was the Warriors' fourth drubbing in five games, leaving them third last with one game to play.

Stephen Kearney's coaching era has become a disaster zone, and one from which there is little likelihood of escape in future years.

But it has become an awkward situation because Warriors CEO Cameron George has backed himself into a corner twice over Kearney this year.

After a moderately successful 2018, Kearney's second season, the coach was given a premature contract extension until the end of 2022.

While it wasn't the smartest move per se, the concept of somehow giving Kearney added security was sound. Unfortunately, it has not paid dividends.

And yet with another season teetering, George recently heaped all the blame on the players' poor attitude, announcing that Kearney was 100 per cent blameless.

"I've seen it, Stephen's seen it. There is no justification for players who don't put in. It's not Stephen Kearney's fault, I can assure you," he said.

Poppycock.

All coaches bear responsibility when things go wrong, just as they deserve the credit when they go well.

Maybe George was trying to justify the contract extension, which now looks like a giant mistake.

But in supporting Kearney in that way, he also sold him down the river, creating the impression that the coaches and maybe others were – privately – throwing the players under a bus in order to save their own skins.

The players would have looked over their shoulders, and wondered who to trust. Kearney was virtually forced to go public, and put his CEO in his place.

Kearney is very much to blame. Of course he is. He's the damn coach for goodness sake. Batches of players don't suddenly lose the will to give out of thin air.

Kearney's Warriors are dispirited and un-coordinated.

They have been propped up all year by Tuivasa-Sheck, the magnificent Ken Maumalo, the class of Peta Hiku and a solid although not spectacular season from prop Leeson Ah Mau. In other words, almost an entire squad is underperforming. It is scary to think what the Raiders might do to them in the final match in Canberra.

You could argue a significant ripple effect has taken place.

There's an ownership battle raging on and it looks as though one-third owners Autex Industries will take over, with the Auckland Rugby League relinquishing ownership for the second time in 25 years.

Poor NRL performances may have helped create the boardroom battle. Poor results, poor crowds, poor bank balance, divided owners.

Who knows if George himself will survive under new owners? Whatever the ownership outcome, the results on the field are clear.

Kearney is one of the great men of Kiwi league, but there is nowhere to hide in the NRL head coaching game.

Kearney had a terrible stint as the Eels head coach and his Warriors are going the same way. The idea the club could head into 2020 with Kearney in charge has become inconceivable.