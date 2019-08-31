Heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker's next bout has been confirmed, with the Kiwi set to fight British counterpart Dereck Chisora in London on October 26 (local time).

The 26-2 Parker has had just one fight in 2019, a TKO of Australian Alex Leapai in Providence in June. Chisora has a 31-9 record with victories over Senad Gashi and Artur Szpilka this year.

The bout was in doubt as recently as next week after reports that Parker's camp were threatening to call off the fight as the New Zealander's management team had not been able to get a commitment around drugs testing.

Parker's promoter David Higgs told the Herald during the week that they had accepted the bout provided two clauses were added to the contract. The first being the bout would be no earlier than the penultimate fight on the card, with the second being a drug-testing protocol.

Advertisement

- More to come