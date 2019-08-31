New Zealand crews took three medals on the second day of A Finals at the 2019 World Rowing Championships.

New Zealand's women's pair and lightweight women's double were both crowned World Champions while the men's pair took silver.

Six New Zealand boat classes have qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ahead of the final day of racing.

Earlier in the week the New Zealand women's eight and men's eight both qualified for A Finals, each needing a top five finish to qualify for Tokyo. If successful, both crews will join the women's single, women's pair, women's double, lightweight women's double, women's quad and men's pair boat classes.

Nine of New Zealand's 16 crews have made A Finals.

Women's Pair (W2-) - A Final - Gold

Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler were the first Kiwi crew on the podium winning gold in the women's pair A Final.

Earlier this season Prendergast and Gowler took gold and silver at World Rowing Cup II and III respectively, and gold in the women's eight at World Rowing Cup III.

Prendergast and Gowler are coached by Gary Hay and will also contest the women's eight A Final on Sunday.

"We worked really hard for this. I think that was the closest race I've ever been in which made it even more special. I think it came down to sticking to our race plan and trusting ourselves." said Prendergast

The top 11 nations in the women's pair qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. By qualifying for the A Final, the New Zealand women's pair boat class automatically qualifies for Tokyo.

Lightweight Women's Double (LW2x) - A Final - Gold

After remaining unbeaten in every international race throughout the 2019 season and taking gold at World Rowing Cup II and III, Zoe McBride and Jackie Kiddle were crowned world champions after winning gold in the lightweight women's double. McBride and Kiddle are coached by James Coote.

"This is surreal. We've been waiting a long time for this, I am absolutely stoked," said Kiddle.

The top seven nations in the lightweight women's double qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. By qualifying for the A Final, the New Zealand lightweight women's double boat class automatically qualifies for Tokyo.

Men's Pair (M2-) - A Final - Silver

Thomas Murray and Michael Brake take silver in the men's pair after placing second in the A Final. Coached by Gary Roberts, Murray and Brake also took silver at World Rowing Cup II and bronze at World Rowing Cup III.

The top 11 nations in the men's pair qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. By qualifying for the A Final, the New Zealand men's pair boat class automatically qualifies for Tokyo.