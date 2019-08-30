Maybe the most interesting aspect of the All Blacks' World Cup squad selection is that it was received with an air of relative calm and quiet acceptance – though the Owen Franks axing was a bit of a shock.

Even then, aside from Ngani Laumape's omission (more of him later; I believe he should have made it ahead of Ryan Crotty), most greeted the squad with equanimity.

It was a bit weird. It's like going to a boxing match and seeing the two fighters decide the winner by a debate on fluoridation…far more civilised but more than slightly unreal. I

