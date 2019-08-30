Exactly how confident trainer Tony Pike is with Endless Drama heading into today's $200,000 Tarzino Trophy at Hasting depends on which Tony Pike you ask.

Ask Tony Pike the astute form analyst and he admits Endless Drama looks almost over the line in the first group one race of the season.

But Tony Pike the horse trainer is more practical, as people who work with horses have to be. He knows things can go wrong in any race and group ones are never easy to win. He might think Endless Drama will win but he can't bring himself to say it.

Give the Twin Tonys long enough to argue about it though and the logic of the analyst starts to outweigh the cautious optimism of the horseman.

Advertisement

"You never want to be too confident going into a group one," says Pike.

"But really, when you look at his form and the way the whole race stacks up, he really should win.

"I don't like saying that because you never want to be too confident but I don't have any reason not to be."

In case you missed the Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa two weeks ago Endless Drama overcame a wetter track than he likes to beat not only his key rivals today but boom galloper Te Akau Shark, who has since headed to Sydney.

The most serious group one player joining the fray is Danzdanzdance, who has only had one soft trial at Avondale to prepare her to take on a race-hardened Endless Drama on a distance short of her best and on a track maybe a little firmer than she wants. And the other great mare in the race, Melody Belle, may be New Zealand's best galloper but she was clearly outpointed by Endless Drama when fourth at Te Rapa and faces working harder than him today after drawing barrier 15.

So you have a stunning last-start winner up to his best career distance on a more suitable racing surface and from the seemingly ideal draw.

Even Tony the Trainer is struggling to find ways to get Endless Drama beaten.

"I suppose he is an 8-year-old and his legs are never the best, not like a younger horse," muses Pike.

Advertisement

"But he is very well and his work this week has been every bit as good as it was heading into Te Rapa.

"I think his draw is perfect and he should be midfield on the outer. But it is a big field so luck might come into play."

Of course it could. Bad luck has beaten far better horses than Endless Drama in far weaker fields.

But rather than finding reasons not to back the 8-year-old today, it might be easier trying to find reasons to back something else. And they are hard to come by.

Melody Belle can win but her draw is a horror show, even with the long run from the 1400m chute at Hastings. Danzdanzdance would need to do something freakish to win at this level so fresh. You can make more logical cases against rivals like Santa Monica, More Wonder, Wyndspelle, Shadows Cast, Sleeping Beauty, Helena Baby and Comeback than you can for them.

So it all brings you back to Endless Drama and the real question being whether you are willing to take the $2.70 on offer. The answer should be yes.

While Pike is reluctant to declare his group one chances today, he is more relaxed about the confidence surrounding his two exciting 3-year-old fillies today.

After dual accepting, Kali will start in race two and Loire in race five and both are drawn to be hard to beat.

"I think Kali is slightly the better hope because she is drawn to get the right run and will sprint well fresh," explains Pike.

"She is quite brilliant and will begin quickly and I think she might even trail. She will be very hard to beat.

"Loire is a filly who will probably be better over more ground but she is very good, she has a real touch of class but against the boys she faces a slightly tougher task.

"But all the horses we are taking there on Saturday have at least good each way chances."

Today's must-see

2pm: Colin Meads Trophy, Hastings

2.54pm: Open Sprint, Ruakaka.

4.20pm: Tarzino Trophy, Hastings.

6.50pm: Memsie Stakes, Caulfield.

Melody Belle can win but her draw is a horror show. Danzdanzdance would need to do something freakish

Tarzino Trophy

1. Endless Drama (7) Leith Innes (59) $2.70 $1.45

2. Shadows Cast (16) Jonathan Riddell (59) $51.00 $7.75

3. Wyndspelle (2) Darryl Bradley (59) $16.00 $4.40

4. Amarula (12) Shaun McKay (59) $81.00 $11.00

5. He Kin Fly (5) Terry Moseley (59) $61.00 $8.50

6. Comeback (1) Matthew Cameron (59) $18.00 $4.80

7. The Bandito (13) Samantha Collett (59) $201 $23.00

8. Helena Baby (4) Donavan Mansour (59) $8.50 $2.90

9. Deerfield (3) Robert Hannam (59) $101 $16.00

10. More Wonder (6) Ryan Elliot (58.5) $9.00 $3.00

11. Melody Belle (15) Michael McNab (57) $5.00 $2.00

12. Danzdanzdance (8) Lisa Allpress(57) $8.00 $2.70

13. Sleeping Beauty (11) Craig Grylls (57) $16.00 $4.40

14. Santa Monica (9) Trudy Thornton (57) $61.00 $8.50

15. Dark Princess (10) Chris Johnson (57) $91.00 $12.00

16. Aalaalune (14) Rosie Myers (48.5) $18.00 $4.80