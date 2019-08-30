South Auckland trainer Richard Yuill is likely to remain in an induced coma over the weekend after suffering serious head injuries in a stable accident.

The popular horseman was working on a horse at his Waiuku property on Tuesday when it was spooked and he was knocked backwards, striking his head on the concrete.

He has been mostly unconscious since, with doctors placing him in the induced coma after he was found to have suffered a brain bleed in the accident.

Friend and fellow trainer Stephen McKee, speaking on behalf of Yuill's family, said they met with doctors at lunchtime yesterday where his injuries were described as serious.

"They indicated Yuilly would be left in his induced coma until at least Monday when they will decide whether that is the time to bring him out of it," explained McKee.

The 59-year-old Yuill is training a smaller team of racehorses this day and was joking recently with McKee it is time to retire and go fishing.

But he has trained nearly 800 winners in New Zealand, 703 of them with Takanini training genius Colin Jillings.